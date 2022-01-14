Tributes
In ‘best-case’ timeline, Navy says water system will be clean by mid-February

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:59 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an updated “best-case” timeline, the Navy said their water pipes will be clear of fuel contamination by Feb. 19.

Military officials said flushing the pipes follow a three step process.

The Navy said each zone of Joint-Base Pearl Harbor Hickam’s water distribution system will be flushed and sampled. Officials said it will take 12 to 17 days to flush the pipes and confirm test samples — depending on the size of the zone.

If tests results do not meet criteria for safe drinking water, the zone will be re-flushed and re-sampled.

Once all tests are negative, crews will begin flushing homes and businesses and collecting more than 1,000 samples, which the Navy estimates will take anywhere from 25 to 37 days.

After that, the state Department of Health will conduct a final review and, if satisfied, amend its health advisory — confirming the water is safe for human consumption.

The Department of Defense will then notify residents, Congress and local officials.

“Under this approach we are ensuring that the drinking water testing is as thorough as possible, so residents can feel reassured that the water used by their families is fully safe,” said EPA Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman.

