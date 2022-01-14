Behold! The mighty ‘SPAM’ musubi has gone vegan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An iconic Hawaii snack is going vegan.
There’s now a “SPAM” musubi made with absolutely no animal products.
The salty treat is being tested at a poke restaurant chain on the mainland called Pokeworks.
A Hong Kong brand known as Omniworks created the faux meat slice. It’s made with non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice.
If you want to give it a try you’ll have to head to Washington, New York, or California, where the musubi is being tested at 7 different Pokeworks location.
Meanwhile, the makers of real Spam ― Hormel ― are currently in the process of creating their own meat-free version of the island staple.
