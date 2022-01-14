Behold! The mighty ‘SPAM’ musubi has gone vegan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An iconic Hawaii snack is going vegan.

There’s now a “SPAM” musubi made with absolutely no animal products.

The salty treat is being tested at a poke restaurant chain on the mainland called Pokeworks.

A Hong Kong brand known as Omniworks created the faux meat slice. It’s made with non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice.

If you want to give it a try you’ll have to head to Washington, New York, or California, where the musubi is being tested at 7 different Pokeworks location.

Meanwhile, the makers of real Spam ― Hormel ― are currently in the process of creating their own meat-free version of the island staple.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.