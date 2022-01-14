Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Behold! The mighty ‘SPAM’ musubi has gone vegan

Thanks to a Hong Kong company, the vegan Spam musubi is officially a thing.
Thanks to a Hong Kong company, the vegan Spam musubi is officially a thing.(Veg News)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An iconic Hawaii snack is going vegan.

There’s now a “SPAM” musubi made with absolutely no animal products.

The salty treat is being tested at a poke restaurant chain on the mainland called Pokeworks.

A Hong Kong brand known as Omniworks created the faux meat slice. It’s made with non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice.

If you want to give it a try you’ll have to head to Washington, New York, or California, where the musubi is being tested at 7 different Pokeworks location.

Meanwhile, the makers of real Spam ― Hormel ― are currently in the process of creating their own meat-free version of the island staple.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
File photo of a COVID lab.
Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses
The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman”...
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2007 file phtoo, Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the...
What the Tech: 15 years ago, the iPhone was born (and everything changed)
When civil rights activists set off on their famous march in Selma, Alabama, Dr. Martin Luther...
Here’s why Martin Luther King wore a lei on his historic Alabama march
Dr. James Chou turned 102 on Thursday and celebrated the big birthday at the gym.
This gym rat celebrated his birthday by working out. Oh ... and he’s 102
A program meant to reduce waste at schools and teach life long lessons about the environment...
A hui that battles school waste faced closure. Then the community stepped in