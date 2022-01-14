Tributes
Applicant screenings for next HPD chief to take 6 more months

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for the next Honolulu Police Chief is proving to be a lengthy one yet again.

The company hired to gather public input and screening of candidates says the process will take six more months.

Former Chief Susan Ballard quit in July last year following scathing reviews of her leadership in the position.

[Read a related report: After largely disappearing from public view, HPD chief quietly ends 35 years of public service]

Honolulu police commissioners were disappointed at the timeline when they spoke with the company this week.

“Quite a long time for the community and certainly for the police force. Is there anything we can do to cut this time in half and do it in three months? Is there anything we can help with that would make your job easier?” asked commissioner Jerry Gibson.

“As far as accelerating from six to three would be a challenge, but I think we’d have to think about that more deeply. I think, can we move it a little more quickly? Possibly,” Janet Echemendia of PSI (Police Search Consultant) Services LLC. said.

The process will include 25 meetings with stakeholders and several phases to reduce the field of 19 applicants down to three or four finalists.

