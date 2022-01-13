Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WWII soldier’s letter home delivered 76 years later

By WFXT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOBURN, Mass. (WFXT) - A letter written by a young Army sergeant during World War II to his mother in Massachusetts was lost in the mail for 76 years until finally being delivered.

On Dec. 6, 1945, months after World War II ended, a 22-year-old Sgt. John Gonsalves wrote a note to his mother in Woburn, Massachusetts, while he was overseas in Germany. The letter was lost in the mail, long forgotten, until late 2021 when it suddenly and inexplicably showed up at a United States Postal Service facility in Pittsburgh.

John Gonsalves died six years before the letter was discovered, his mother long gone, so it was delivered to his next-of-kin, his widow Angelina “Jean” Gonsalves, whom the young soldier met five years after he sent the letter.

Angelina Gonsalves didn’t know the letter existed until she received it on Dec. 9, 2021.

“The mailman came, and he said, ‘Was your husband in the service?’ And I said, ‘Yes, he was.’ And he said, ‘Well, I think I have a letter for you,’” she said. “I couldn’t believe it, and then, just his handwriting and everything, you know? It was just so amazing.”

After the war, Angelina and John married and settled in Woburn. They raised five children and were happily married for 61 years.

Angelina Gonsalves, who turns 90 this month, finds comfort reading these sweet words from a brave son to his worried mother.

“It says, ‘Dear Mom, recieved another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is OK. As for myself, I’m fine and getting along OK. But as far as the food, it’s pretty lousy,’” she read. “At the end, he said, ‘Love and kisses, your son Johnny. I’ll be seeing you soon, I hope,’ which I thought was wonderful.”

It turns out that a letter from the past was the best present that could be delivered.

“He was a good man. He really was. Everybody loved him,” Angelina Gonsalves said. “It’s like he came back to me, you know? Really. That was amazing.”

Along with the handwritten letter was a note from a USPS employee explaining that they weren’t sure where the letter had been, but it arrived at the facility about six weeks before it was delivered.

“Due to the age and significance to your family history, delivering this letter was of utmost importance to us,” the note read.

The Gonsalves family called the facility to thank them for their dedication to delivering the letter.

Copyright 2022 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.
A photo with DOH and Navy officials throwing shakas is under fire. Here’s why
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain

Latest News

Because the area is now civilian housing, residents say they are not getting much assistance...
Residents on Navy’s water line file motion to block landlord from charging rent
Experts say there should be enough food at stores, but in some cases, there will be fewer...
Empty shelves at grocery stores due to worker shortages, low inventory
DOL identified nearly $740,000 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damaged owed to...
Hawaii company to pay $1.5M to security guards after denying overtime wages
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Accused Michigan school shooter enters not guilty plea
Residents on Navy’s water line file motion to block landlord from charging rent
Residents on Navy’s water line file motion to block landlord from charging rent