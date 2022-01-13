Volcano man in custody facing sex assault, kidnapping, burglary charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man faces a number of charges stemming from a Jan. 9 incident in Mountain View.

Prosecutors said 36-year-old Brandon Benz-Marrs was charged with first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary. He also faces two counts of abuse of a family or household member.

Details over the alleged incidents weren’t made available, however prosecutors say he was scheduled to make his initial appearance in district court Wednesday, and remains in custody in lieu of $120,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.