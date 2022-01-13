Tributes
UH community colleges hope to serve more than 1,000 with free job training program

By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With more than $2 million in funding, the University of Hawaii community colleges are preparing to serve more than 1,000 unemployed or underemployed Hawaii residents by offering a free training and employment program statewide.

“A large part of the mission of our UH community colleges, especially in these challenging times, is to build a workforce pipeline that meets the needs of our local employers to fill high-demand, living wage jobs” said UH President David Lassner, in a news release.

Some of the training that is being offered during the Spring 2022 term includes medical coding, pharmacy technician and certified nurse aide in the healthcare sector, cybersecurity and IT certifications, maintenance electrician, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and carpentry.

“I joined the program to gain access to the workforce while I further my education, and I was able to land an entry level position working in the field,” said Mare Kitabayashi, a recent graduate from the phlebotomy technician training program at Kapiolani Community College in a news release.

“I am now able to work and gain experience in the medical field while continuing school.”

The program is free and provides a 100% tuition subsidy to cover all costs. Financial assistance is also offered to cover training costs, such as books and industry certification exam fees.

Visit uhcc.hawaii.edu/training to learn more and apply online.

