Staffing shortage triggers internal emregency declaration at Queen’s Medical Center

Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl has declared an internal emergency because the rates of ER...
Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl has declared an internal emergency because the rates of ER visits and hospital admissions are outpacing available staff.(Jonathan Saupe)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl has declared an internal emergency because the rates of ER visits and hospital admissions are outpacing available staff.

Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu took a similar action earlier this week.

Queen’s Health Systems President and CEO Jill Hoggard Green said the declaration triggers protocols aimed at easing the shortage. She said the hospitals remain open.

Head of nurses union: Severe staffing shortage at hospitals is impacting patient care

“Like other organizations across our country and state, Queen’s is experiencing the widespread effects of community exposures from the omicron variant on our team,” Green said.

“Currently, we have over 800 caregivers (nursing, providers and ancillary) unable to work due to close contact or a positive test for COVID. To address staffing shortages and ensure we provide adequate care, we have contracted with qualified traveling nurses and community-based ancillary staff.”

On Wednesday, there were 359 people hospitalized statewide with COVID. Some were admitted for other reasons, but the Healthcare Association of Hawaii said they would continue to be counted because a COVID positive puts in place a series of infection control protocols.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

