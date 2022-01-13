Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Schatz tests positive for breakthrough COVID case, says he’s asymptomatic

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Thursday, he said he tested positive with a breakthrough case earlier this week but is asymptomatic.

“I have been following CDC guidelines and isolating at home,” Schatz said. “I am in consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician, and expect to be back soon.”

His infection is considered a breakthrough case because he is fully vaccinated and also received a booster shot.

Schatz is the second member of Hawaii’s congressional delegation to have announced a positive test.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele said Dec. 26 that he had tested positive but had mild symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
File photo of a COVID lab.
Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple to take legal action after their dog died on Hawaiian Airlines flight
The three former top city executives indicted Wednesday were among former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s...
Analyst: Caldwell run for governor in jeopardy following close associates’ arrests

Latest News

COVID-19 lab testing
3,392 new coronavirus infections, 4 more deaths reported statewide
File photo of UH head football coach Todd Graham.
Amid calls for UH football coach’s removal, officials have to ponder the cost
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Amid calls for UH football coach’s removal, officials have to ponder the cost
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to persist through the weekend