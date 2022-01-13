Schatz tests positive for breakthrough COVID case, says he’s asymptomatic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Thursday, he said he tested positive with a breakthrough case earlier this week but is asymptomatic.

“I have been following CDC guidelines and isolating at home,” Schatz said. “I am in consultation with the Office of the Attending Physician, and expect to be back soon.”

His infection is considered a breakthrough case because he is fully vaccinated and also received a booster shot.

Schatz is the second member of Hawaii’s congressional delegation to have announced a positive test.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele said Dec. 26 that he had tested positive but had mild symptoms.

