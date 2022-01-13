Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Prince Andrew’s military affiliations, royal patronages returned to queen

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an interview.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Prince Andrew’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to Queen Elizabeth II with her “approval and agreement.”

The palace statement came after more than 150 navy and army veterans wrote to the queen asking her to strip Andrew of all his military ranks and titles amid continued legal trouble for the prince, who is embroiled in a sex assault lawsuit in the U.S.

“With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A U.S. district judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against Andrew by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who alleges the royal sexually abused her when she was 17.

District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.

He stressed that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations.

Andrew’s lawyers have said that the royal never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
File photo of a COVID lab.
Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple to take legal action after their dog died on Hawaiian Airlines flight
The three former top city executives indicted Wednesday were among former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s...
Analyst: Caldwell run for governor in jeopardy following close associates’ arrests

Latest News

President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
FILE - Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, takes a...
The heat stays on: Earth hits 6th warmest year on record
File photo of UH head football coach Todd Graham.
Amid calls for UH football coach’s removal, officials have to ponder the cost
A Miami-Dade police officer rescues a dolphin caught in a fishing net.
WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin from fishing net