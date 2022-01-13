Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Waipahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Waipahu.

The man’s body was found inside Tokuhara Acupuncture, which is in a strip mall off Waipahu Depot Street.

Officials are calling the death “suspicious,” but have not elaborated on his injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.