Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Waipahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Waipahu.

The man’s body was found inside Tokuhara Acupuncture, which is in a strip mall off Waipahu Depot Street.

Officials are calling the death “suspicious,” but have not elaborated on his injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

