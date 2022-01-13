Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Waipahu
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Waipahu.
The man’s body was found inside Tokuhara Acupuncture, which is in a strip mall off Waipahu Depot Street.
Officials are calling the death “suspicious,” but have not elaborated on his injuries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
