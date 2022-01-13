Tributes
Police investigate Kaneohe hit-and-run that left 18-year-old in serious condition

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a hit-and-run in Kaneohe that left an 18-year-old woman in serious condition.

Authorities said the incident happened at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday when a motorcycle struck a woman who crossing the street. Officials said she was not in a marked crosswalk.

The motorcyclist then fled the scene and remains unknown at this time.

First responders treated and transported the pedestrian to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the collision, while it is unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors.

