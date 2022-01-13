Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police chase ends with deadly 7-car crash in Houston

Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an...
Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect in Houston, but as he drove through an intersection, he ended up crashing with another car. Multiple crashes followed, killing at least one woman and injuring five others.(Source: OnScene.TV via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A police chase in Texas ended in a seven-car crash that killed at least one person and injured five others. The suspect involved in the chase got away.

Police say a deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect Wednesday night in Northeast Houston, but as he drove through an intersection, he ended up crashing with another car, killing the woman who was driving and sending two children, about 5 and 2 years old, to the hospital. The oldest is in critical condition.

Multiple crashes followed that one, sending three more people to the hospital.

The deputy’s car caught fire at one point, but people nearby pulled him out and he’s doing OK.

Police say the deputy had his lights and sirens on as he was going through the intersection, and they’re still not sure exactly how the accident played out.

The armed robbery suspect involved in the police chase that started the chain of events got away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.
A photo with DOH and Navy officials throwing shakas is under fire. Here’s why
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses

Latest News

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico woman pleads not guilty to putting newborn in trash
President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to 'surge' medical...
Biden highlighting federal ‘surge’ to help weather omicron
The lawsuit places blame on ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm & Prop for...
Film armorer blames ammo supplier in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
For Democrats, the bills push back against new voting laws around the country that limit access...
What could voting rights bills mean for you?