Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New UH center will foster next generation of innovative entrepreneurs

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii at Manoa students who want to control their own destinies by starting their own businesses will soon have a building where they can develop their ideas.

“It is always hard in a campus as large as Manoa to find what I call birds of a feather, other students who are also interested in entrepreneurial activities,” said Susan Yamada, executive director of the UH Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurs.

The RISE project will be built around a renovated Charles Atherton YMCA, the pink building on University Avenue.

RISE stands for Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs. The multi-story live, work and learn center will have 374 dormitory beds and more than 7,200 square feet of program space for students.

“The work component is they’ll actually work on vetting their ideas, creating their ideas, and finding teammates. Eventually we hope the most successful ones launch,” Yamada said.

PACE at the Shidler Business College created RISE.

To help with construction costs, First Hawaiian Bank Foundation and former bank president Walter Dods, Jr. contributed $500,000 to the UH Foundation.

“What has to come as part of that the PACE program and the RISE program is trying to support them in the broader community where they can start a business or join an existing business with new ideas,” bank president Bob Harrison said.

A classroom in the learning space will be named after Dods. The new RISE center will point innovative students in the right direction.

“We hope we help them try to discover what market their innovation will be most successful in,” Yamada said.

RISE will try to attract students from all areas of study to bring different perspectives to business start-ups and help diversify Hawaii’s economy..

“It’s just a good investment in higher education in general and UH in particular,” Harrison said.

The RISE center will be completed and ready for students by the Fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 former top city executives arrested as part of sprawling corruption probe
Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.
A photo with DOH and Navy officials throwing shakas is under fire. Here’s why

Latest News

This is Now
This is Now (Jan. 12, 2022)
Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl has declared an internal emergency because the rates of ER...
Staffing shortage triggers internal emregency declaration at Queen’s Medical Center
Officials said no injuries were reported and that the resident who lived in the unit had...
Man arrested for arson in connection with apartment fire in Mililani
In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 former top city executives arrested as part of sprawling corruption probe