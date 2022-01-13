Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man arrested for arson in connection with apartment fire in Mililani

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man for arson in connection with an apartment fire in Mililani on Monday.

Authorities arrested Michael Espinueva after a fire scorched a unit in the Waipio Gardens apartment complex on Waihau Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze started around 7:20 p.m. at a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the building. Firefighters said the fire did not spread to surrounding units and was extinguished by 7:40 p.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported and that the resident who lived in the unit had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the blaze was incendiary and that it originated in the living room.

The total cost of damages is estimated at $85,000 including $82,000 to the structure and $3,000 to the contents.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 former top city executives arrested as part of sprawling corruption probe
Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.
A photo with DOH and Navy officials throwing shakas is under fire. Here’s why

Latest News

This is Now
This is Now (Jan. 12, 2022)
Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl has declared an internal emergency because the rates of ER...
Staffing shortage triggers internal emregency declaration at Queen’s Medical Center
This rendering shows what UH Manoa's RISE center will look like. the multi-story building will...
New UH center will foster next generation of innovative entrepreneurs
In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 former top city executives arrested as part of sprawling corruption probe