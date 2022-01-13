Man arrested for arson in connection with apartment fire in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man for arson in connection with an apartment fire in Mililani on Monday.

Authorities arrested Michael Espinueva after a fire scorched a unit in the Waipio Gardens apartment complex on Waihau Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze started around 7:20 p.m. at a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the building. Firefighters said the fire did not spread to surrounding units and was extinguished by 7:40 p.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported and that the resident who lived in the unit had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the blaze was incendiary and that it originated in the living room.

The total cost of damages is estimated at $85,000 including $82,000 to the structure and $3,000 to the contents.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

