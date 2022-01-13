Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Light Winds and Sunny Skies for most of Hawaii today.

Ni’ihau, Kauai and O’ahu mostly sunny, Maui County & Hawaii Island some showers
Surf Heights and your Thursday planner for Hawaii Weather
Surf Heights and your Thursday planner for Hawaii Weather
By Billy V
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunny Skies and Light winds will make for great conditions today. Light winds featuring overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will hold in place over Ni’ihau, Kauai and O’ahu through early next week, with light to locally moderate trade winds prevailing over the Maui County and Hawaii Island. Rather dry conditions will then prevail today through early next week, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions prevailing aside from a few windward showers each night. A weakening front could bring an increase in showers next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Overlapping large northwest swells will continue for another couple of days, keeping surf along north and west facing shores above seasonal averages. A reinforcing northwest swell is forecast to begin to spread down across the state later today. Another large northwest swell with High Surf Advisory wave heights is expected for most north and west facing shores from Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Surf Heights and your Thursday planner for Hawaii Weather
Sunny Skies and Dry conditions; perfect conditions headed to the weekend and beyond

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
File photo of a COVID lab.
Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses
The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman”...
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Latest News

Surf Heights and your Thursday planner for Hawaii Weather
Sunny Skies and Dry conditions; perfect conditions headed to the weekend and beyond
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to persist through the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to persist through the weekend
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Overlapping NW swells, slower winds, and pop up showers
Tracking more pop up showers
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins