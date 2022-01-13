Kealoha payoff at center of probe was controversial when it was hammered out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The $250,000 payoff of ex-HPD Police Chief Louis Kealoha that’s at the center of a federal corruption probe was controversial at the time and some wondered if it was illegal.

The deal was negotiated in secret between Kealoha and former Honolulu Police Commission Chair Max Sword in January 2017. Donna Leong, then-head of Corporation Counsel, engineered the payoff.

On Wednesday morning, Sword and Leong along with Roy Amemiya, Honolulu’s former city managing director, were arrested after turning themselves at the FBI’s Kapolei office.

In 2017, police commissioners approved the deal with only one holdout: Loretta Sheehan.

She said then that Kealoha did not deserve to be paid off since he was already named a target of a federal corruption investigation.

After learning of the arrests Wednesday, Sheehan said the process was frustrating.

“I felt that it was clear that there was a good chance that Chief Kealoha was going to be indicted and convicted and if that was the case, we certainly didn’t want to give him a golden parachute,” she said.

“I felt, more importantly, that there was adequate cause to fire him for free.”

Another critic of the deal was retired federal public defender Alexander Silvert. He represented a relative of the Kealohas they framed for a crime he did not commit. Kealoha, his wife, who was then a deputy city prosecutor, and two police officers have since been convicted for framing Silvert’s client.

Silvert said by hammering out the payout “underhandedly and behind the scenes and trying to cover it up, it looks like this is hush money.” He added, “Chief Kealoha knew something about the administration and they were paying him off to keep quiet and get him out.”

Leong and Sword said the money was coming out of HPD’s budget and that also upset Kealoha’s replacement, Cary Okimoto. As the acting chief, he publicly said the department could not afford to pay his predecessor. City Council members also balked because they were left out of the loop, too.

Despite all the noise, the deal was pushed through and the money was funneled to Kealoha.

“We could have had a public conversation about this, whether it should happen at all. But that was just kiboshed and that’s reflected in the indictment and that’s the frustrating part,” Sheehan said.

As part of the deal, Kealoha had to refund taxpayers if he was convicted of a felony crime.

He has not done so, however. Kealoha is serving his sentence at a federal detention center in Oregon.

