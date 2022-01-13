Residents on Navy’s water line file motion to block landlord from charging rent, utilities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An emergency motion has been filed in court to block the landlord at Kapilina Beach Homes from charging tenants rent and utilities due to contaminated water.

The emergency motion was filed on behalf of three residents who say their family members have gotten sick because of the Navy’s fuel contamination at the former military housing.

Because the area is now civilian housing, residents say they are not receiving much assistance from the military.

“We’re waiting to find out if we have the option to move into a hotel and get reimbursed, but we are still living here, and I didn’t feel like there was any option,” said Chelsea Campbell, a Kapilina resident.

“Our idea, our thought is, until we have clean water coming through the pipes into our house, cash should not be flowing the other way,” said Attorney Jim Bickerton.

In a statement, Kapilina Beach Homes’ management said:

“We are not charging any termination fees for lease breaks or asking residents to release any claims during this disruption. Any resident who wishes to terminate their lease or is dissatisfied with the terms of their lease termination during this disruption should speak with the management team.”

Management added that the Navy is extending its support to cover non-military residents and that a flushing plan is being developed for the community.

A hearing on the emergency motion is set for Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.