Heads up, art fans: ‘Beyond Monet’ is headed for Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Why look at art when you can walk through it?

That’s the idea behind the latest “immersive” art exhibit headed to Honolulu. “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience” is slated for the Hawaii Convention Center in mid-2022.

It’s similar to the “Beyond Van Gogh” show that came to Oahu last year.

Organizers said pre-sale signups for “Beyond Monet” are being offered now. The show will showcase more than 400 of the artist’s iconic works from the Impressionism movement.

The exhibit will adhere to local health-and-safety protocols, officials said.

For more information or to sign up for early access to tickets, visit monethonolulu.com.

