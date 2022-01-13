Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to persist through the weekend

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:26 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds featuring overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will hold in place over the western islands through early next week, with light to locally moderate trade winds prevailing over the eastern end of the state.

Rather dry conditions will then prevail Thursday through early next week, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon, and mainly dry conditions prevailing aside from a few windward showers each night.

A weakening front could bring an increase in showers Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Overlapping large northwest swells will continue for another couple of days, keeping surf along north- and west-facing shores above seasonal averages.

A reinforcing northwest swell is forecast to begin to spread down across the area later Thursday.

Another large northwest swell with high surf advisory wave heights is expected for most north- and west-facing shores from Saturday into Sunday.

