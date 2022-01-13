Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Couple to take legal action after their dog died on Hawaiian Airlines flight

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo couple said they plan to take legal action against Hawaiian Airlines after their 1-year-old pet English bulldog died on a flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu.

Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.

Kupahu said two days before their flight the bulldog underwent a medical evaluation and was deemed healthy by a veterinarian.

“The first phone call basically told us Tofu died. That’s it. Someone will be in touch with you. We waited, waited. Nothing. We never got an email. Nothing as far as Hawaiian Airlines reaching out to us,” Kupahu said.

“It was just those two phone calls, but I mean, I don’t know what the reason for them even calling. They have no answers for us.”

Kupahu said they paid $10,000 for the dog.

In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines said:

“We take great care to transport all animals safely and we were saddened to learn of the passing of our customer’s dog. We have been in frequent communication with the pet’s owner since Friday while we conduct our investigation and wait for necropsy results.”

Hawaiian Air added that it is the only U.S. passenger carrier that still accepts snub-nosed dogs, which are more susceptible to respiratory issues than other breeds.

Back in July, a man claimed his 2-year-old pit bull died on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Hawaii to Seattle. He also complained of a lack of information from the airline.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.
A photo with DOH and Navy officials throwing shakas is under fire. Here’s why
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain

Latest News

The Grand Princess docked at Kahului Harbor around 6:00 a.m.
A wary welcome: Return of cruise travel to Maui met with mixed reviews
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Overlapping NW swells, slower winds, and pop up showers
Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl has declared an internal emergency because the rates of ER...
Staffing shortage triggers internal emergency declaration at Queen’s Medical Center
Because the area is now civilian housing, residents say they are not getting much assistance...
Residents on Navy’s water line file motion to block landlord from charging rent