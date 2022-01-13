Couple to take legal action after their dog died on Hawaiian Airlines flight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo couple said they plan to take legal action against Hawaiian Airlines after their 1-year-old pet English bulldog died on a flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu.

Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.

Kupahu said two days before their flight the bulldog underwent a medical evaluation and was deemed healthy by a veterinarian.

“The first phone call basically told us Tofu died. That’s it. Someone will be in touch with you. We waited, waited. Nothing. We never got an email. Nothing as far as Hawaiian Airlines reaching out to us,” Kupahu said.

“It was just those two phone calls, but I mean, I don’t know what the reason for them even calling. They have no answers for us.”

Kupahu said they paid $10,000 for the dog.

In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines said:

“We take great care to transport all animals safely and we were saddened to learn of the passing of our customer’s dog. We have been in frequent communication with the pet’s owner since Friday while we conduct our investigation and wait for necropsy results.”

Hawaiian Air added that it is the only U.S. passenger carrier that still accepts snub-nosed dogs, which are more susceptible to respiratory issues than other breeds.

Back in July, a man claimed his 2-year-old pit bull died on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Hawaii to Seattle. He also complained of a lack of information from the airline.

