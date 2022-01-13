Analyst: Caldwell run for governor in jeopardy following close associates’ arrests

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three former top city executives indicted Wednesday were among former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s closest associates at Honolulu Hale.

The former mayor was not charged.

But political experts say the investigation could torpedo Caldwell’s campaign for governor.

“For most people, they are going to assume that the mayor had some kind of knowledge and that will make a campaign for governor almost impossible,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore.

Moore also said that potential candidate for lieutenant governor Kieth Amemiya may suffer some damage from being related and sharing a name with Roy Amemiya, one of those charged.

Moore said that’s not fair, but it is political reality.

