8 days after landslide cut off west Kauai community, crews still racing to remove debris

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight days after a landslide blocked access to dozens of homes in west Kauai, crews are still racing to remove the debris.

The hillside came crashing down last week Tuesday, covering Menehune Road and damaging the famous Swinging Bridge in Waimea Valley.

Menehune Road remains below piles of rocks and crews are working to stabilize the slope.

Other than Menehune Road, which is closed, there are only a couple alternate ways to get in and out of the valley. And residents say that’s made life really challenging.

Waimea Valley resident Kira Seabury hasn’t been living at home.

The road closure has separated her family ― her boyfriend is at their house in the valley caring for their dogs while she and her children are staying with relatives on the outside.

“It’s very stressful having their dad in there and we’re out here,” she said. “I’ve been working. My boss has a rental car company that she was able to donate me a vehicle to get to and from work.”

The only ways around the road closure right now are an alternate emergency route on Panini Road, which requires four-wheel drive, or across the Waimea River if water levels are low.

On Wednesday, people were making the trek with trucks, ATVs, even by foot.

“This is their only way to go in and out,” said Taro farmer Sauniatu Taala. “It’s just lucky that nobody was around at that time because plenty people walk underneath there.”

