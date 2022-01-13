3,392 new coronavirus infections, 4 more deaths reported statewide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,392 new COVID-19 infections and four additional deaths.

The latest cases bring the statewide total number since the start of the pandemic to 156,932.

The state’s death toll has risen to 1,114.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 45,116 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

2,443 were on Oahu

522 on Maui

162 on Hawaii Island

201 on Kauai

16 on Molokai

7 on Lanai

There were also 41 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.8% have received at least one dose. Roughly 29.2% have received a third dose.

