Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3,392 new coronavirus infections, 4 more deaths reported statewide

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,392 new COVID-19 infections and four additional deaths.

The latest cases bring the statewide total number since the start of the pandemic to 156,932.

The state’s death toll has risen to 1,114.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 45,116 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 2,443 were on Oahu
  • 522 on Maui
  • 162 on Hawaii Island
  • 201 on Kauai
  • 16 on Molokai
  • 7 on Lanai

There were also 41 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.8% have received at least one dose. Roughly 29.2% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
File photo of a COVID lab.
Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple to take legal action after their dog died on Hawaiian Airlines flight
The three former top city executives indicted Wednesday were among former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s...
Analyst: Caldwell run for governor in jeopardy following close associates’ arrests

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz
Schatz tests positive for breakthrough COVID case, says he’s asymptomatic
File photo of UH head football coach Todd Graham.
Amid calls for UH football coach’s removal, officials have to ponder the cost
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Amid calls for UH football coach’s removal, officials have to ponder the cost
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to persist through the weekend