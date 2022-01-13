2022 Sony Open tees off this weekend at the Waialae Country Club

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii tee’d off Wednesday morning with the Pro Am.

Some of the best players in the PGA hit the links with amateur players, including one amateur that might look familiar.

Actor Mark Wahlberg paired up with pro Cameron Smith, who won last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions on Maui.

The Aussie getting a feel for the course ahead of the opening rounds as he attempts to sweep the Hawaii Swing of the PGA tour.

“Just really looking forward to this week.” Smith told reporters. “It seems like it was only yesterday that we were there, so yeah, it’s flying but I’m ready for tomorrow, did a little bit of work Tuesday and then the Pro-Am now, so I haven’t done a ton of work, I’ll probably do a little bit more putting and stuff this afternoon, but yeah, I’m ready to get back into it.”

Also out at Waialae Country Club on Wednesday was reigning Sony Open Champion Kevin Na who is looking to capture back-to-back Sony wins, but he says he’s even more excited to see the fans again.

“Last year we were just happy to be playing golf.” Na said. “Yes, it was a little disappointing that we didn’t have the fans and the local Hawai’i fans, but at the same time it was quiet in a nice way a little bit, you were able focus, go through a routine and it was great, but it’s really nice to have the fans back, I know that we get pretty good crowds here normally during the tournament days, and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans back.”

Weather is expected to be good this weekend...so both Golfers are looking to take advantage of the pristine conditions.

“The greens are rolling great and you have to make a lot of birdies out here.” Na said. “If you’re playing well, low scores are out there.”

There are also seven players with Hawaii ties in this years field.

Local Player Tee Times:

Parker McLauchlin 7:30 a.m.

Jared Sawada 8:50 a.m.

Peter Jung 8:50 a.m.

Kevin Carll 9:00 a.m.

Chan Kim 1:20 p.m.

Brent Grant 1:30 p.m.

Garrett Okamura 1:40 p.m.

The 2022 Sony Open begins on Thursday.

