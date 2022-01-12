‘The time for change is now’: City, community leaders raise awareness about human trafficking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Honolulu Hale on Tuesday, city and community leaders commemorated Human Trafficking Awareness Day by lining the sidewalks with red sand.

The sand represents all of the victims of trafficking who have fallen through the cracks.

Officials estimate that every year, 40 million people worldwide are forced into labor and sex trafficking — and 1 in 4 are children.

The problem has grown over the past two years with officials reporting a 45% surge in online forms of sex trafficking during the height of the pandemic.

“It’s an issue that many of us don’t necessarily want to talk about, but it doesn’t have to be this way,” said Jessica Munoz, president of Hoola Na Pua. “Living in a world where human beings are protected and not exploited is possible. The time for that world is now, and the time for change is now.”

Last year, Gov. David Ige signed into law a comprehensive reform of Hawaii’s criminal sex trafficking laws, which enhances the state’s ability to investigate and prosecute traffickers while improving outcomes for survivors as they move through the justice system.

