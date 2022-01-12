This Kahuku property has historic significance. It’s going up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A piece of real estate with a rich history on Oahu’s North Shore is going up for auction.

The Marconi Wireless Telegraph Station sits on a 29-acre oceanfront property between Turtle Bay and the James Campbell Wildlife Refuge.

Concierge Auctions will sell the property No Reserve to the highest bidder in an online auction next week. It’s currently listed by Hawaii Life and Cushman and Wakefield ChaneyBrooks at $15 million.

On the property is a wireless telegraph transmission station that was built in 1914. It was named after Guglielmo Marconi, the man who figured out a way to transmit Morse signals across great distances.

Oahu's historic Marconi Wireless Telegraph Station will be up for sale by Conceirge Auctions. (CONCIERGE AUCTIONS)

At one point, it was the largest in the world in terms of capacity and power, Concierge Auctions said.

The property was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013. It also features four unique structures on property: A two-story 15-room Marconi Hotel, an office building, the sprawling historic Marconi Powerhouse, and a two-bedroom bungalow. The buildings are in need of repair.

The auction deadline is Jan. 28.

