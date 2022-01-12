Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Overnight power outage planned for Makakilo; residents urged to plan accordingly

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Makakilo residents are being alerted to a planned power outage next week Wednesday, Jan. 19.

HECO says the outage will last two hours and begin at midnight and last until 2 a.m.

During that time, crews will be working to conduct emergency repairs at the Makakilo substation to improve service reliability.

The outage will take place overnight to minimize disruption to customers, however HECO encourages people to plan accordingly.

“Customers are encouraged to have backups for electric alarm clocks and note that automatic garage doors will not work if residents leave or arrive home during the outage,” HECO said in a news release.

People who rely on electronic medical devices, life support equipment or have other special needs should also have a backup contingency plan.

For more information on how to prepare, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 former top city executives arrested as part of sprawling corruption probe
Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
All shakas over the flushing and testing agreement over the Navy's tainted water.
A photo with DOH and Navy officials throwing shakas is under fire. Here’s why

Latest News

This is Now
This is Now (Jan. 12, 2022)
The motorcyclist then fled the scene and remains unknown at this time.
Police investigate Kaneohe hit-and-run that left 18-year-old in serious condition
Brandon Benz-Marrs was charged and remains in custody as of Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Volcano man in custody facing sex assault, kidnapping, burglary charges
The three former top city executives indicted Wednesday were among former Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s...
Analyst: Caldwell run for governor in jeopardy following close associates’ arrests
In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 former top city executives arrested as part of sprawling corruption probe