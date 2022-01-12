Overnight power outage planned for Makakilo; residents urged to plan accordingly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Makakilo residents are being alerted to a planned power outage next week Wednesday, Jan. 19.

HECO says the outage will last two hours and begin at midnight and last until 2 a.m.

During that time, crews will be working to conduct emergency repairs at the Makakilo substation to improve service reliability.

The outage will take place overnight to minimize disruption to customers, however HECO encourages people to plan accordingly.

“Customers are encouraged to have backups for electric alarm clocks and note that automatic garage doors will not work if residents leave or arrive home during the outage,” HECO said in a news release.

People who rely on electronic medical devices, life support equipment or have other special needs should also have a backup contingency plan.

For more information on how to prepare, click here.

