Online shopping scams are way up ― and most start with a single click on social media

The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.(Pexels.com)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Online shopping scams jumped exponentially during the pandemic and remained rampant through 2021.

The Better Business Bureau says online scams accounted for more than a third of their complaints last year. About 70% of the time, the BBB said, the fraud started with fake links posted on social media.

Furthermore, the lingering global supply chain crisis has led to a ripple effect in consumers being scammed.

“We have low supply, we have high demand and so people are out there shopping online just trying to secure an item and that’s the problem,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB communications manager.

“Now they’re more likely to be scammed because they’re just trying to find it. They’re now allowing their emotions, so anytime scarcity is involved like these global supply chain issues, you run a higher risk of being scammed.”

The Federal Trade Commission estimates $384 million have been lost in digital shopping scams.

The BBB also warns to be on the lookout for fake text messages saying clicking on the link could download malware to your device.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

