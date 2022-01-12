Sugar, butter and ‘so much love’ keep this famous Makawao bakery thriving

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nestled near the corner of Makawao and Baldwin Avenues in historic Makawao town is a store without a sign – but everyone knows its name.

“I only come up here. I don’t go to the other bakeries because this one is the best,” said Kahului resident Rodney Matsuoka.

Komoda Store and Bakery is famous for its cream puffs, malasadas, Chantilly cakes, and stick donuts and over the years has become a Maui landmark.

“No trip to Maui is complete without a visit to Komoda Store,” said Makawao Councilman Mike Molina.

The bakery was honored by the Maui Council on Friday for serving the community for over a century.

“Komoda Bakery is doing things we are trying to do here. One is to diversify the economy. This is the type of industry and local business that will survive with or without tourists,” said South Maui Councilwoman Kelly King.

After arriving from Japan, Takezo Komoda opened his bakery in November of 1916.

Betty Shibuya said her grandfather was a hard-working man.

“There was no yeast at that time, so he used potato as an ingredient to make the bread rise. So, he made the bread and my grandma picked guavas to make guava jelly,” Betty said.

Almost 106 years later, the bakery is still thriving.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and there is always a line.

“Snails, long johns, malasadas, cream puffs, stick donuts, all kinds of different things,” South Carolina visitor Paul Draper answered when asked about his order.

When asked what makes their desserts so delightful – is it a secret family recipe, or the fact that everything is handmade – their answer is simple:

“It’s all the love we put inside. So much love,” said baker Zar Kahakauwila.

The first baker arrives at 11 p.m. the night before to start their shift.

“I’m 78 years old and I come in around 12 o’clock to help out in the bakery and leave about lunch time,” said Betty’s husband Calvin.

“We just have a couple to sleep at night,” said Betty.

Komoda Store and Bakery has survived the World Wars, The Great Depression, competition from other bakeries, a global pandemic, and now staff shortages.

“Maui is so proud of their mom-and-pop stores that have lasted so long. So, we are very proud of them,” said Makawao resident Mike Ginoza.

Although the Betty and Calvin are getting older, it is their dream to sweeten the lives of Maui residents for another century.

