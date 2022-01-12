Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sugar, butter and ‘so much love’ keep this famous Makawao bakery thriving

By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nestled near the corner of Makawao and Baldwin Avenues in historic Makawao town is a store without a sign – but everyone knows its name.

“I only come up here. I don’t go to the other bakeries because this one is the best,” said Kahului resident Rodney Matsuoka.

Komoda Store and Bakery is famous for its cream puffs, malasadas, Chantilly cakes, and stick donuts and over the years has become a Maui landmark.

“No trip to Maui is complete without a visit to Komoda Store,” said Makawao Councilman Mike Molina.

The bakery was honored by the Maui Council on Friday for serving the community for over a century.

“Komoda Bakery is doing things we are trying to do here. One is to diversify the economy. This is the type of industry and local business that will survive with or without tourists,” said South Maui Councilwoman Kelly King.

After arriving from Japan, Takezo Komoda opened his bakery in November of 1916.

Betty Shibuya said her grandfather was a hard-working man.

“There was no yeast at that time, so he used potato as an ingredient to make the bread rise. So, he made the bread and my grandma picked guavas to make guava jelly,” Betty said.

Almost 106 years later, the bakery is still thriving.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and there is always a line.

“Snails, long johns, malasadas, cream puffs, stick donuts, all kinds of different things,” South Carolina visitor Paul Draper answered when asked about his order.

When asked what makes their desserts so delightful – is it a secret family recipe, or the fact that everything is handmade – their answer is simple:

“It’s all the love we put inside. So much love,” said baker Zar Kahakauwila.

The first baker arrives at 11 p.m. the night before to start their shift.

“I’m 78 years old and I come in around 12 o’clock to help out in the bakery and leave about lunch time,” said Betty’s husband Calvin.

“We just have a couple to sleep at night,” said Betty.

Komoda Store and Bakery has survived the World Wars, The Great Depression, competition from other bakeries, a global pandemic, and now staff shortages.

“Maui is so proud of their mom-and-pop stores that have lasted so long. So, we are very proud of them,” said Makawao resident Mike Ginoza.

Although the Betty and Calvin are getting older, it is their dream to sweeten the lives of Maui residents for another century.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Amid ongoing COVID surge, Oahu limits capacity at large indoor events
During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be...
He lost a business and 200 pounds during the pandemic. He gained a new mission in life.
The Grand Princess, which arrived today in Honolulu Harbor, is the first of several scheduled...
First cruise ship in nearly 2 years docks in Honolulu with more than 2,000 passengers

Latest News

Upon arrival, fire personnel said smoke and flames were emanating from the attic area of the...
HFD investigates 2-alarm fire that scorched roof of Aina Haina home
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Big surf continues with a series of NW swells and the winds will be shifting
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
Online shopping scams are way up ― and most start with a single click on social media
Online shopping scams are way up ― and most start with a single click on social media
Online shopping scams are way up ― and most start with a single click on social media