Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:45 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Long lines at a COVID testing site in Kalihi are drawing controversy between the owner of an urgent care, her landlord and surrounding businesses.

The owner of Kalihi Kai Urgent Care claims the people who get rapid COVID tests at her location are being treated unfairly by fellow businesses.

Rida Cabanilla said her landlord placed caution tape around a common area outside the urgent care to prevent people from congregating while they wait for their test results.

There is also a porta potty in the parking lot, but it is now locked.

Cabanilla said she asks people who are getting tested to avoid crowding in front of other businesses.

“They said that their clients get scared when they see a lot of people getting COVID testing — we cannot help that. We try to get our clients to stay away from their door or as far away from the door as much as possible, but people are people,” she said.

Cabanilla said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the parking lot while waiting for tests.

