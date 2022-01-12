HFD investigates 2-alarm fire that scorched roof of Aina Haina home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm blaze that scorched the attic and roof of a home in Aina Haina.

Officials said firefighters responded to an attic fire on Wailupe Circle just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, fire personnel said smoke and flames were emanating from the attic area of the one-story home. The blaze spread to the roof where crews found solar panels on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze about 30 minutes later.

HFD said no injuries were reported and that a 78-year-old woman, who was home at the time, was escorted out of the burning house by the person who called 911. The woman’s husband, the only other occupant, was not home during the fire.

Officials said while there were smoke alarms present in the home, they might not have sounded off because the fire was isolated to the attic and roof.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

