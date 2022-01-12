Healthier Hawaii: Coping with pandemic stress

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children are back to school and families may be returning to more of their pre-pandemic activities. That may come with some anxiety.

Dr. Bart Pillen, chief of behavioral health for Hawaii Pacific Health, talks about how to help our loved ones cope with stress.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.