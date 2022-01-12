Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Health survey on tainted water crisis expanded to all individuals who use Navy water

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All individuals impacted by the Navy’s tainted water crisis are now encouraged to fill out a state Department of Health and CDC survey.

Previously, the poll was only open to civilians affected by the water contamination.

Now, officials said anyone affiliated with the Department of Defense, including those who work in the area, are asked to provide their insight and experience of how they have been affected by the petroleum-tainted water.

“This expansion will help us better understand the health impacts of this contamination event and determine what steps are needed to protect public health,” said DOH Toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton.

Questions in the survey cover ways people were exposed to the water, health symptoms that were experienced and medical care, if it was needed. It will also cover impacts on the participant’s children and pets and health status prior to the water contamination.

Answers will be kept confidential and results from the survey will be made available in a summarized report.

The survey will be available online through Feb. 7.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Amid ongoing COVID surge, Oahu limits capacity at large indoor events
During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be...
He lost a business and 200 pounds during the pandemic. He gained a new mission in life.
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
The Grand Princess, which arrived today in Honolulu Harbor, is the first of several scheduled...
First cruise ship in nearly 2 years docks in Honolulu with more than 2,000 passengers

Latest News

Public schools improvise as strain of COVID staffing shortages mounts
Public schools improvise as strain of COVID staffing shortages mounts
This is Now
This is Now (Jan. 11, 2022)
The impact of fraud, identity theft and consumer scams can last for months or even years.
Online shopping scams are way up ― and most start with a single click on social media
Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
City Prosecutor Steve Alm
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case