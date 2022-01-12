Health survey on tainted water crisis expanded to all individuals who use Navy water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All individuals impacted by the Navy’s tainted water crisis are now encouraged to fill out a state Department of Health and CDC survey.

Previously, the poll was only open to civilians affected by the water contamination.

Now, officials said anyone affiliated with the Department of Defense, including those who work in the area, are asked to provide their insight and experience of how they have been affected by the petroleum-tainted water.

“This expansion will help us better understand the health impacts of this contamination event and determine what steps are needed to protect public health,” said DOH Toxicologist Dr. Diana Felton.

Questions in the survey cover ways people were exposed to the water, health symptoms that were experienced and medical care, if it was needed. It will also cover impacts on the participant’s children and pets and health status prior to the water contamination.

Answers will be kept confidential and results from the survey will be made available in a summarized report.

The survey will be available online through Feb. 7.

To participate in the survey, click here.

