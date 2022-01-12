Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide total to 153,540.

The state also reported five additional coronavirus fatalities. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,110.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 45,328 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

2,612 were on Oahu

373 on Maui

290 on Hawaii Island

158 on Kauai

19 on Molokai

8 on Lanai

There were also 52 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.7% have received at least one dose. Roughly 28.8% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

