Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Pleasant conditions to hold through the weekend

Forecast: Pleasant conditions to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Pleasant conditions to hold through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:18 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The remnant moisture from an old front will keep some showery weather in place over windward Maui and the Big Island overnight into Wednesday morning. Fairly dry conditions and light winds are expected statewide Wednesday afternoon through early next week, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each day, with mainly dry conditions aside from a few windward showers each night.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain above the seasonal averages through the week as overlapping west- northwest swells arrive and move through in response to an ongoing active pattern across the northern Pacific. The current west-northwest swell will gradually lower Wednesday through Wednesday night. The next pulse is forecast to arrive Thursday, which will drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii confirms 2,929 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 150,028
red hill
Navy now faces an ‘ambitious timeline’ to drain Red Hill fuel storage tanks

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Big surf continues with a series of NW swells and the winds will be shifting
Tracking large winter swells
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Lifeguards out in full force as dangerously large surf rolls in on north facing shores
Lifeguards out in full force as dangerously large surf rolls in on north facing shores
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, January 11, 2022