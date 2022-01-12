Forecast: Pleasant conditions to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The remnant moisture from an old front will keep some showery weather in place over windward Maui and the Big Island overnight into Wednesday morning.

Fairly dry conditions and light winds are expected statewide Wednesday afternoon through early next week, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each day, with mainly dry conditions aside from a few windward showers each night.

Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will remain above the seasonal averages through the week as overlapping west-northwest swells arrive and move through in response to an ongoing active pattern across the northern Pacific.

The current west-northwest swell will gradually lower Wednesday through Wednesday night. The next pulse is forecast to arrive Thursday, which will drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday

