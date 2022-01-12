Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Family uses sleuth skills to track down stolen show dog

By WCCO Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - Thanks to the detective work and kindness of a Minnesota family, an award-winning boxer is safe after he was stolen along with his owner’s van.

Michelle Baker drove to Minnesota from Iowa with her award-winning boxer, Jasper, to participate in the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Jasper was kenneled in the back of Baker’s van Saturday morning in Saint Paul when it was stolen from outside a hotel.

Police released a hotel surveillance photo image of a person of interest Monday afternoon. That’s when the Wintz family stepped in and began cracking the case. They recognized the man and knew where he lived.

Michelle Baker drove to Minnesota with her award-winning boxer, Jasper, to participate in the...
Michelle Baker drove to Minnesota with her award-winning boxer, Jasper, to participate in the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. He was kenneled in the back of her van when it was stolen.(Source: Michelle Baker, WCCO via CNN)

“I’m on the phone with her [Baker], and I’m like, ‘We just found the vehicle,’” Tara Wintz said.

The van was locked, but James Wintz broke the window, with Baker’s permission. Jasper was still in the back. He may been have stuck in the cage in below freezing temperatures since the van was taken.

“I just screamed at her, ‘He’s alive.’ And she lost it and I lost it, and I’m bawling and she’s crying. It was just so crazy,” Tara Wintz said.

The Wintz family wrapped Jasper in a blanket and gave him food and water. They have two dogs of their own, so they understand that bond and the need to help others these days.

“Every time I talked to the owner, she just kept begging me, ‘Please find him.’ I said, ‘You know what? I promise you this… I will be out here all night, and you are going to have him back,’” Tara Wintz said.

Baker’s friend has since picked up Jasper to bring him back home.

St. Paul Police have not confirmed if the alleged thief has been arrested for stealing the van and the dog.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be...
He lost a business and 200 pounds during the pandemic. He gained a new mission in life.
The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Amid ongoing COVID surge, Oahu limits capacity at large indoor events
With more patients than beds, Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu declares emergency

Latest News

Sunset Beach Elementary School Principal, Eliza Elkington explained to parents in an email that...
Parents frustrated as COVID forces Sunset Beach Elementary students to move online
After recognizing a photo of a person of interest, a family stepped and began cracking the case.
Dog found safe after owner's van stolen from outside Minn. hotel
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks