As 911 calls soar, many for non-emergencies, some are waiting longer for ambulances

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS crews are responding to double and sometimes triple the number of patients compared to what the department used to prior to the pandemic.

And officials says a growing number of those 911 calls aren’t emergencies.

“Our call volume over the past two weeks has increased astronomically,” said paramedic Sunny Fitzgerald. “On a 12-hour shift, we’re running anywhere between 15 to 25 calls.”

Acting Honolulu EMS Chief Christopher Sloman added: “All of our units are busy.”

In a news conference Tuesday, Sloman urged the public to only call 911 for true emergencies. Things like heart attacks, strokes and car accidents. He says right now dispatchers are getting a lot of calls from people who mistakenly think ambulance crews administer COVID tests.

“The city has their testing sites,” he said. “That’s the most appropriate place for you to get testing. Not the emergency room.”

Slom added that about half the calls they’ve responded to lately are from people who don’t need to go to the hospital.

Meanwhile, those who do need to be transported can’t always be taken to the closest facility.

As the Omicron surge continues, it’s prompted severe staffing shortages across the health care industry. ERs are overflowing with patients and that’s stalling what should be a quick transfer of care.

On Monday, Sloman say it took an average of 24 minutes to move patients from the ambulance into an ER. With so many crews stuck at hospitals or on calls that aren’t really emergencies, people are waiting longer for ambulance to arrive.

“Most afternoons, for at least a few hours we’re having to put calls in queue. Which means we don’t have an ambulance to send right now,” Sloman said.

Honolulu Director of Emergency Services Jim Ireland added, “The dispatchers are doing their best to get the ambulances out to the critical and serious calls first.”

With COVID infections soaring, the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days.

“All we’re asking is that you save our ambulances and EMS crews for 911 emergencies only,” said Fitzgerald.

Sloman added, “There really is no big support or anyone we can call for help. That’s why we’re asking for the communities help for the next few weeks. Help us get through this.”

