Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

3 former high-ranking city officials surrender to FBI as part of massive corruption probe

By Rick Daysog
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday as part of the massive public corruption probe of convicted ex-Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine Kealoha.

Former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya, ex-Corporation Counsel Donna Leong and former Honolulu Police Commissioner Max Sword turned themselves in at the FBI’s Kapolei office Wednesday morning.

Amemiya was first to turn himself in, followed by Sword. But the FBI had to come out and arrest Leong after she had been sitting in her car for at least 15 minutes.

The three are expected to be arraigned in federal court later in the afternoon over the city’s efforts to pay $250,000 in pension benefits to the disgraced former police chief in 2017 — despite the fact that he was already a target of a federal investigation.

It’s not yet known the charges they face, but that information is likely to be revealed when they appear in court.

Kealoha is now being held in Oregon, serving a seven-year prison term for obstruction, conspiracy and bank fraud ― all crimes committed while he was heading up the Honolulu Police Department.

Former Honolulu Police Commissioner Max Sword turned himself in as part of a massive corruption...
Former Honolulu Police Commissioner Max Sword turned himself in as part of a massive corruption probe into the Kealohas.(Hawaii News Now)
City Managing Director Roy Amemiya a ‘subject’ of federal grand jury investigation
Authorities who investigated Kealoha corruption scandal now turn their attention to city

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
‘The judge got it wrong’: City prosecutor rails against lawmaker’s acquittal in DUI case
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
red hill
Navy now faces an ‘ambitious timeline’ to drain Red Hill fuel storage tanks
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii confirms 2,929 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 150,028

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
3 former high-ranking city officials surrender to FBI as part of massive corruption probe
"It's both physical and mental exhaustion," said Shimabukuro, "Sometimes it's just constantly...
As 911 calls soar, many for non-emergencies, some are waiting longer for ambulances
Sunset Beach Elementary School Principal, Eliza Elkington explained to parents in an email that...
Parents frustrated as COVID forces Sunset Beach Elementary students to move online
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Parents frustrated as COVID forces Sunset Beach Elementary students to move online