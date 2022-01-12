3 former high-ranking city officials surrender to FBI as part of massive corruption probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday as part of the massive public corruption probe of convicted ex-Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine Kealoha.
Former city Managing Director Roy Amemiya, ex-Corporation Counsel Donna Leong and former Honolulu Police Commissioner Max Sword turned themselves in at the FBI’s Kapolei office Wednesday morning.
Amemiya was first to turn himself in, followed by Sword. But the FBI had to come out and arrest Leong after she had been sitting in her car for at least 15 minutes.
The three are expected to be arraigned in federal court later in the afternoon over the city’s efforts to pay $250,000 in pension benefits to the disgraced former police chief in 2017 — despite the fact that he was already a target of a federal investigation.
It’s not yet known the charges they face, but that information is likely to be revealed when they appear in court.
Kealoha is now being held in Oregon, serving a seven-year prison term for obstruction, conspiracy and bank fraud ― all crimes committed while he was heading up the Honolulu Police Department.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
