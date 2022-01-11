Navy says it will comply with state order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy will comply with the state’s emergency order to drain its Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, a spokesperson confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Monday night.

The news comes ahead of a congressional hearing on the issue Tuesday.

In early December, the state ordered that the World War II-era tanks be emptied after fuel contaminated the Navy’s drinking water system, sickening thousands of residents and forcing many from their homes.

The water system serves 93,000 military and civilian residents.

The order also requires the Navy to suspend operations at the Red Hill facility, install a drinking water treatment system at the Red Hill shaft — where fuel was detected — and take other corrective actions.

Under the order, the Navy could seek to fill the tanks with fuel again.

The Navy has argued the tanks are needed for the nation’s self-defense and said the crisis was caused by human error. They’ve also claimed the facility does not pose an imminent risk to the water supply.

But the state considers the fuel depot a critical threat, pointing to the ongoing crisis and a history of leaks.

The facility, built in haste in the early 1940s, holds about 180 million gallons of fuel ― and sits just 100 feet above a groundwater aquifer that supplies 77% of the island’s total water.

The Board of Water Supply has already stopped using some of its wells for fear of fuel contamination in the Navy system migrating to its own. There’s no timeline for bringing those wells back online.

The Navy’s own estimates are that chronic leaks from the Red Hill fuel tanks probably total over 5,000 gallons of fuel per year. Larger spills have caused bigger problems.

The military has traced the ongoing crisis to a spill in November. In the wake of the contamination, the Navy has embarked on a massive flushing and clean-up effort that is still ongoing.

In a contested case hearing last month over the order to empty the tanks, state health experts testified some of the corroding 80-year-old tanks have not been inspected in 20 to 40 years.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.