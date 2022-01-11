Tributes
To meet higher demand, extended hours at Blaisdell vaccine clinic to continue

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii’s daily case counts now hover in the low thousands, The Queen’s Health Systems is continuing their mission to provide vaccines to those who need them.

The medical group says they will continue extended hours at their Blaisdell COVID-19 vaccine clinic to ensure the public has sufficient access to the shot.

The clinic is held in the Blaisdell Center’s Pikake Room, and it is open every day except Sundays and Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made, but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here for more information, or call 808-691-2222.

Below are additional vaccination sites run by The Queen’s Health Systems:

Vaccine clinic hours provided by The Queen's Health Systems
Vaccine clinic hours provided by The Queen's Health Systems

So far, Queen’s has administered more than 378,000 vaccines across their entire system.

