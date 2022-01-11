Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

EMS says 911 system is being ‘inundated’ with non-emergency calls

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid ongoing COVID staffing shortages, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is urging residents to only call 911 when it’s an actual emergency.

Officials said 911 is being “inundated” with non-emergency calls ― from requests for a COVID test to people asking for rides to the doctor to people seeking advice on minor COVID symptoms.

“We really do need the public’s help,” said acting EMS Chief Christopher Sloman, at a news conference Tuesday. “About half of people calling 911 in the last couple days, they don’t even need to go to the hospital. We’re asking people to use the system for emergencies, things like heart attacks.”

Officials said EMS is now responding to well over 300 calls to 911 a day.

That compares to about 200 to 225 calls a day before the pandemic.

“Our call volume within the last two weeks has increased astronomically,” said paramedic Sunny Fitzgerald. “We’re just asking for the community’s help.”

She added, “We’re trying our best but it’s exhausting.”

For help on COVID testing or advice about symptoms, click here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii Rep. Sharon Har headshot
High-profile DUI case against state lawmaker ends in acquittal
The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Amid ongoing COVID surge, Oahu limits capacity at large indoor events
During the pandemic, Joshua Swiger dieted and exercised his way to half the size he used to be...
He lost a business and 200 pounds during the pandemic. He gained a new mission in life.
Baggage claim area at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
You might soon need a booster to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ under Safe Travels
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii sees 3,875 new coronavirus infections, no additional deaths

Latest News

Public schools improvise as strain of COVID staffing shortages mounts
Public schools improvise as strain of COVID staffing shortages mounts
This is Now
This is Now (Jan. 11, 2022)
red hill
As it pledges to empty Red Hill fuel tanks, Navy says cost of crisis now exceeds $250M
EMS says 911 system is being ‘inundated’ with non-emergency calls
EMS says 911 system is being ‘inundated’ with non-emergency calls