EMS says 911 system is being ‘inundated’ with non-emergency calls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid ongoing COVID staffing shortages, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is urging residents to only call 911 when it’s an actual emergency.

Officials said 911 is being “inundated” with non-emergency calls ― from requests for a COVID test to people asking for rides to the doctor to people seeking advice on minor COVID symptoms.

“We really do need the public’s help,” said acting EMS Chief Christopher Sloman, at a news conference Tuesday. “About half of people calling 911 in the last couple days, they don’t even need to go to the hospital. We’re asking people to use the system for emergencies, things like heart attacks.”

Officials said EMS is now responding to well over 300 calls to 911 a day.

That compares to about 200 to 225 calls a day before the pandemic.

“Our call volume within the last two weeks has increased astronomically,” said paramedic Sunny Fitzgerald. “We’re just asking for the community’s help.”

She added, “We’re trying our best but it’s exhausting.”

