Hawaii confirms 2,929 new COVID infections, pushing statewide total to 150,028

Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported 2,929 new coronavirus infections.

The latest number pushes the statewide total to 150,028.

Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities. The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,105.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 43,722 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 1,999 were on Oahu
  • 496 on Maui
  • 208 on Hawaii Island
  • 180 on Kauai
  • 21 on Molokai
  • 7 on Lanai

There were also 18 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 74.9% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.6% have received at least one dose. Roughly 28.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

