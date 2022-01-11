Tributes
Forecast: Huge surf, spotty showers and cool trade winds moving through the state

Forecast: Spotty showers, cool trade winds and big surf moving into the state
Forecast: Spotty showers, cool trade winds and big surf moving into the state
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front will move down the island chain today briefly boosting winds and shower activity. Behind the front, expect a period of cool trade winds that will remain into Wednesday. Diminishing winds will lead to land and sea breezes for the second half of the week with limited showers.A cold front will approach from the northwest on Saturday, then stall out and dissipate just northwest of Kauai on Sunday. The gradient will weaken as a result, with land and sea breezes prevailing statewide over the weekend and into early next week.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain above average through Friday as overlapping west-northwest swells. The next swell in the series is expected to today, driving the surf back into the extra-large category. As this source eases through midweek (down to advisory levels for surf), the next pulse is forecast to arrive Thursday, which will drive the surf back toward warning levels Thursday through Friday.

