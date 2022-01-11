Tributes
DOH updates guidance for public schools, reduces COVID quarantine times

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As thousands of public school students return to classrooms for the spring semester amid an ongoing COVID surge, the state Department of Health has updated its guidance for campuses in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Isolation and quarantine times have now been reduced to five days.

The following guidance has been provided by DOH:

  • Students and staff who test positive for COVID should isolate for five days, regardless of vaccination status. They can return to school after five full days have passed since symptoms first appeared or when they first tested; no fever for 24 hours; and symptoms have improved.
  • Students and staff who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive should quarantine for five days if they haven’t been vaccinated; or are 18 or over and have received the first two doses but haven’t received a booster.

The new guidance comes as the state Department of Education reported nearly 1,787 students and staff tested positive for COVID in just the first week of the spring semester. So far, all schools are in-person for now, but the DOE said every school has a plan to go online.

With so many sick or exposed to COVID, some schools are seeing a big drop in attendance.

The new guidance by the CDC has also triggered fierce debate, with some saying they put commerce over public health. Others, however, say the new policy is practical and safe given the ongoing surge.

