Dangerously large swell rolls in, with surf expected to reach up to 40 feet in some spots

By Samie Solina
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:34 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect for parts of the state for north- and west-facing shores, with surf expected to reach up to 40 feet in some spots.

Along the beach, lifeguards have already put signs to keep onlookers away from the water.

Ocean Safety said waves can occasionally sweep across portions of the beach.

There can be strong breaking waves and currents which could also potentially be harmful to boaters.

Officials urge the public to keep an eye out for signs and wet rocks, which are indicators on where the water can rise to.

Captain John Titchen with Ocean Safety said the team is dealing with staffing outages due to COVID, but have yet to close a tower as of Tuesday morning.

Officials with Da Hui Backdoor Shootout said the competition is taking a pause Tuesday, but they’re hopeful the competition will have a go tomorrow.

The high surf warning is in effect until Wednesday at 9 a.m.

