Bail denied for 2 men suspected in Las Vegas murder of a Hawaii woman

Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby were arrested in connection with the deadly incident.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men accused of killing a Waipahu woman in a botched Las Vegas robbery will remain behind bars without bail.

The family of Clarice Yamaguchi sent letters to the judge before the ruling, pleading that suspects Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby not be let free.

On Monday, the judge characterized the men as criminal predators and a danger to the public.

They’ve been charged with murder and armed robbery after the deadly incident on New Year’s Eve. Police say Yamaguchi was shot while her husband struggled with an assailant at the Fashion Show Mall.

A preliminary hearing for the suspects is scheduled for Feb. 10.

