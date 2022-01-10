Tributes
Wahine basketball returns to court in 54-52 victory over Cal State Fullerton

For the first time in over a month, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took the...
For the first time in over a month, the University of Hawaii women's basketball team took the court, downing Cal State Fullerton 54-52 on Saturday evening.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in over a month, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took the court, downing Cal State Fullerton 54-52 on Saturday evening.

In their Big West Conference opener, the Wahine moved to 4-6 overall after their come from behind win at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows only dressed nine players against the Titans due to injuries and COVID-19 issues within the program.

After trailing all of the first half, Hawaii found their rhythm in the third quarter going on a 9-0 run, carrying it into the final quarter where they would drain their final three shots from the field to take the win.

Senior Amy Atwell recorded a double double with a game-high 20 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

On the other side of the court, ‘Iolani graduate Lily Wahinekapu notched a team-high nine points and five rebounds.

Hawaii heads back to the mainland next week to take on UC San Diego and UC Irvine.

