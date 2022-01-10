Wahine basketball returns to court in 54-52 victory over Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in over a month, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took the court, downing Cal State Fullerton 54-52 on Saturday evening.

In their Big West Conference opener, the Wahine moved to 4-6 overall after their come from behind win at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows only dressed nine players against the Titans due to injuries and COVID-19 issues within the program.

@HawaiiWBB returned to action tonight with a close 54-52 win over Cal State Fullerton



In her first start for UH, Ashley Thoms drained two 3-pointers to help Hawaii take back the lead twice! @HawaiiNewsNow #HawaiiWBB #GoBows #HNN pic.twitter.com/5guHKLbeWZ — Kyle Chinen (@KyleChinen) January 9, 2022

After trailing all of the first half, Hawaii found their rhythm in the third quarter going on a 9-0 run, carrying it into the final quarter where they would drain their final three shots from the field to take the win.

Senior Amy Atwell recorded a double double with a game-high 20 points and a career-high 12 rebounds.

On the other side of the court, ‘Iolani graduate Lily Wahinekapu notched a team-high nine points and five rebounds.

Hawaii heads back to the mainland next week to take on UC San Diego and UC Irvine.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.