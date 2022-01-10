Tributes
Substitute teachers filling in following staffing shortages at schools

By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With hundreds of substitute teacher positions unfilled during the first week of school, one Hilo woman begins filling in this week.

On Friday, the state Department of Education reported 442 unfilled substitute teacher positions.

Patricia Tratebas, of Hilo, said she just got approved by the department to become a substitute teacher.

She has been searching for a job for several months and began applying to become a substitute teacher in the fall.

Tratebas said applying for the DOE was a lengthy process.

Because of her age, she said she is nervous teaching during the pandemic but is happy subbing in for a class she enjoys.

“What’s exciting is I’m teaching in the garden, my whole background is I’m a landscape designer,” said Tratebas. “And so that’s really fun.”

“And it just so happened that I was already going through the whole process to become a sub anyway,” said Tratebas.

A DOE spokesperson said they have about 13,000 teachers statewide.

1,812 teachers called in on Friday, which the state says is about 14 percent of their workforce.

DOE says the unfilled sub jobs are currently being covered by other school personnel and complex area staff.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

