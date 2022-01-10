New rule on large indoor events goes into effect on Oahu as COVID cases continue to climb

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new capacity rule starting Monday will cap Honolulu’s largest events.

Under the new restriction, all indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to 50% capacity.

For example, if an auditorium can seat 2,000, the capacity at that event would be 1,000.

The 50% limit goes through the end of the month, unless hospitalizations continue to rise, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Blangiardi emphasized personal responsibility and getting boosted.

The mayor said he is focusing more on hospitalizations than on the number of COVID infections because the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and more of the population is fully vaccinated than during previous surges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.